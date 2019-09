Rihanna Just Dissed All Of Her Exes

But we all know — or think we know — who RiRi's talking about: Chris Brown, whom she dated from 2008 to 2009 and, then, reportedly, on-and-off until 2013. Brown infamously assaulted Rihanna while they were together. He's most recently made headlines for his standoff with the LAPD and subsequent arrest for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. The rapper is not publicly dating anybody currently. Yeah, it's pretty safe to say that Rihanna was not the problem in their relationship.