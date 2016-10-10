Rihanna Just Dissed All Of Her Exes

Rihanna has something to say about her exes and in typical Bad Gal RiRi fashion, it's cheeky as hell. On Sunday, the singer posted a funny and defiant meme on Instagram. The quote reads, "None of my exs are married or in happy relationships so it's safe to say that I wasn't da problem lol." She captioned the post with simply a hashtag and the trophy emoji (perhaps as in "ding-ding! I win").
It's unusual for the 28-year-old to speak out about her relationships, present and past. Who, in particular, is she referring to? There's Drake, of course, the ex who she's rumored to be dating again now. (At the very least he's still in love with her.) Then there's her 2010 relationship with baseball player Matt Kemp, as well as rumored stints with Leonardo DiCaprio and rapper Travi$ Scott.
But we all know — or think we know — who RiRi's talking about: Chris Brown, whom she dated from 2008 to 2009 and, then, reportedly, on-and-off until 2013. Brown infamously assaulted Rihanna while they were together. He's most recently made headlines for his standoff with the LAPD and subsequent arrest for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. The rapper is not publicly dating anybody currently. Yeah, it's pretty safe to say that Rihanna was not the problem in their relationship.
But whoever she's talking about, we love the IDGAF attitude she has about her dating past. You tell 'em RiRi.
