Drake Just Won't Stop Telling Rihanna How Much He Loves Her

This guy.
Last night, brunch queen Rihanna joined Drake for the final night of his three-concert stint at L.A.'s Staples Center, giving fans another tease into their relationship. The two performed their collaboration, "Work," before RiRi took over with a rendition of "Bitch Better Have My Money."
Drake, who just purchased a second L.A. home, told the crowd after their surprise duet that, "I pray that you find somebody that holds you down like this woman right here," and called his love, "incredible, beautiful, [and] talented."
We love us some @Drake & @rihanna! #SummerSixteenTour pic.twitter.com/dNBdgYPFFL— STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) September 11, 2016
Drake and Rihanna have been teasing fans with their undeniable chemistry for what seems like forever. After Drake's impassioned VMA speech about Rihanna, it seems obvious there is a deep connection between the two — and they're becoming less shy about it.
Rihanna's been popping up at Drake's concerts and actually kissed him in public onstage in Miami. Two weeks back, she dropped the "L word" in an Instagram post thanking him for his VMA speech, and there's those casual matching tattoos. It looks like our fervent shipping is finally paying off.
We're just going to leave this here, summing up all of our feelings about Drake and Rihanna.
