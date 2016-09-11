Rihanna Made Brunch For Her Crew & We Want What's In Her Fridge

Rihanna just gave us a peek at what brunch looks like at her house, and it's actual real-life #brunchgoals.
Seemingly entertaining a group of equally cool and gorgeous friends, we see a delicious spread of egg whites, bacon, and plantains. A friend says, "So babe made breakfast for the crew, she killed it." She then pans to show Rihanna putting toast on the griddle.
Then, Rihanna needs butter for her toast and is searching for it, because Rihanna is all of us cooking for her friends. Does she find it?
While searching for the butter, Rihanna opens her fridge and allows us a peek inside — and we now need a dedicated drinks shelf in our lives. Seriously, the whole top shelf is filled with rosé, including at least three bottles of Miraval Côtes de Provence (a.k.a. the really good rosé from the Brad and Angelina's vineyard).
The squad is gathered and start serving themselves brunch. Rihanna is making mimosas, the Veuve is flowing and our weekend is looking a little sad in comparison as we eye the takeout bagel on our counter.
Send an invite next time, Rihanna, we'll make baked French toast. You can keep pouring those mimosas.