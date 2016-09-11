Rihanna Made Brunch For Her Crew & We Want What's In Her Fridge

Seemingly entertaining a group of equally cool and gorgeous friends, we see a delicious spread of egg whites, bacon, and plantains. A friend says, "So babe made breakfast for the crew, she killed it." She then pans to show Rihanna putting toast on the griddle.



Then, Rihanna needs butter for her toast and is searching for it, because Rihanna is all of us cooking for her friends. Does she find it?