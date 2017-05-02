Gwyneth Paltrow has never been shy about expressing her love for her late father, Bruce Paltrow. Though the director and producer passed away in 2002, he's had a massive influence on his daughter's life. The most recent evidence came in 2016, when Paltrow revealed her dad said fame made her "an asshole."
Paltrow told Samantha Bee the following story for an interview with Harper's Bazaar.
"I remember when I was maybe 27 years old and kind of at the height of my movie stardom — it was around the time of the Oscar and this and that," Paltrow said. "I think I was very much believing my own hype, which how could you not? I was sitting with my dad, feeling great about my life and everything that was happening, and he was like, 'You know, you're getting a little weird…You're kind of an asshole.' And I was like, 'What the hell?' I was totally devastated. But it turned out to be basically the best thing that ever happened to me. It's the difference between someone who loves you more than anything in the world giving you criticism and getting it from some bitter stranger on the Internet. What my dad said to me was the kind of criticism where I was like, 'Oh, my God, I'm on the wrong track.' I'm so grateful to him for doing that. He was such a no-nonsense guy in that sense."
So it's no surprise that a flight attendant gave Paltrow a note saying she was also a daddy's girl. The flight attendant's script looks as elegant and understated as would Paltrow's, we assume. We wonder what happened to make the two of them connect in this way. Did Paltrow and the flight attendant mutually say, "Daddy" to a picture of some man? Is the flight attendant just a huge fan of Goop? Like, what was that conversation?
We'll never know.
Read the note, which is vanishingly brief, below.
