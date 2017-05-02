"I remember when I was maybe 27 years old and kind of at the height of my movie stardom — it was around the time of the Oscar and this and that," Paltrow said. "I think I was very much believing my own hype, which how could you not? I was sitting with my dad, feeling great about my life and everything that was happening, and he was like, 'You know, you're getting a little weird…You're kind of an asshole.' And I was like, 'What the hell?' I was totally devastated. But it turned out to be basically the best thing that ever happened to me. It's the difference between someone who loves you more than anything in the world giving you criticism and getting it from some bitter stranger on the Internet. What my dad said to me was the kind of criticism where I was like, 'Oh, my God, I'm on the wrong track.' I'm so grateful to him for doing that. He was such a no-nonsense guy in that sense."