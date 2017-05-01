Instagram Superstar Alexis Ren Got Real About Her Issues With Food & Body Image

I've gone through a lot as far as health. I overworked myself to the point of malnourishment, (as you can tell from images from last year)— Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) April 30, 2017
I was in a toxic state of mind, and I'm so grateful to be out of that fucking mindset.-— Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) April 30, 2017
I am now healthy and able to eat full meals without guilt. I workout because I love it...not to punish myself.— Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) April 30, 2017
--I had to seperate myself from what was not serving me, and take a huge step of acceptance— Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) April 30, 2017
@AlexisRenG I think that if a millennial like you starts talking about this kind of problems could help many girls out there— Francesca Filoni (@frankie_effe) April 30, 2017
I'm working on finding channels or shows where I can share my story https://t.co/Op2wLuqIOB— Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) April 30, 2017
I want something that's more out there, like a tv talk show or ted talk but something new https://t.co/arqKSIvdaY— Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) April 30, 2017