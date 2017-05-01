Story from Health

Instagram Superstar Alexis Ren Got Real About Her Issues With Food & Body Image

Michael Hafford
Alexis Ren has parlayed her beachy vibes into 8.8 million Instagram followers. The teen model is mostly known for her bikini and surf modelling, though she's been making inroads into high fashion of late. Her transition has included ending a relationship with ex-boyfriend and professional surfer Jay Alvarez. It's also included taking a long look at how she was treating herself and thinking about her body.
Ren posted a lengthy tweetstorm in which she got extremely real about how her health suffered, which she attributes to working too hard.
Now, she says that things are better.
She also said that she's successfully been dealing with issues surrounding food.
Ren says that she had to move on from bad thinking and situations. We wonder if she means her relationship with Alvarrez?
Fans tweeted their encouragement, and asked her to share more of her story.
She's apparently working on finding the right platform.
It's heartening to hear someone be so vulnerable in public. Ren's Instagram image is one of clean living, happiness, health, and an endless stream of perfectly posed beach vacations. That she's dealing with issues around food and health allows others to step forward as well. A conversation is critical. We're all going through the same things; it helps when people share.
