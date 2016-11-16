An Explainer On Fashion's New It Model, Alexis Ren

Last month, New York magazine's The Cut published an article titled "Instagram’s Teen Idol on What It’s Like to Be ‘Perfect,’" which catalogued the heavily documented (read: public) life of 19-year-old model Alexis Ren. Her social media feed, though followed by more than 7 million people, looks less like a fashion insider's and more like that of a lifestyle blogger. In the past few months, however, Ren has decided she's ready to change that.
"In the future, Alexis hopes to transition her bikini success into more high-fashion jobs," Allie Jones writes, adding that the model has some big-name ambitions. "I look up to Gigi Hadid," she said. "I love where she’s taken herself, I love what brands she’s working on. I respect her because I understand… I mean, girls like her open the doors for girls like me. So all I can do is thank her.” Gigi’s entrée into the fashion world was also nontraditional; she started racking up Instagram followers after appearing with her mother on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Now she and fellow reality star Kendall Jenner are two of the top models in the world. Alexis could be one TV appearance away from that mainstream success."
Sure, she may not have a dedicated Models.com page just yet, but what Ren does have is a growing list of industry commitments; she made the rounds at New York Fashion Week in September, sitting front row instead of walking, she's attended a slew of parties and events, and she's earned one major seal of approval from photography maestro Mario Testino himself. If you ask us, she's following the Hadid/Jenner route (minus the famous family) to success — and we're going to guess it's only a matter of time until we see her face in a L'Oreal campaign, or on the Victoria's Secret runway.
Since we're bound to start seeing Ren everywhere, we suggest getting to know the It Girl du jour. Click through for 10 reasons why she might just be the next big thing.
"In the future, Alexis hopes to transition her bikini success into more high-fashion jobs," Allie Jones writes, adding that the model has some big-name ambitions. "I look up to Gigi Hadid," she said. "I love where she’s taken herself, I love what brands she’s working on. I respect her because I understand… I mean, girls like her open the doors for girls like me. So all I can do is thank her.” Gigi’s entrée into the fashion world was also nontraditional; she started racking up Instagram followers after appearing with her mother on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Now she and fellow reality star Kendall Jenner are two of the top models in the world. Alexis could be one TV appearance away from that mainstream success."
Sure, she may not have a dedicated Models.com page just yet, but what Ren does have is a growing list of industry commitments; she made the rounds at New York Fashion Week in September, sitting front row instead of walking, she's attended a slew of parties and events, and she's earned one major seal of approval from photography maestro Mario Testino himself. If you ask us, she's following the Hadid/Jenner route (minus the famous family) to success — and we're going to guess it's only a matter of time until we see her face in a L'Oreal campaign, or on the Victoria's Secret runway.
Since we're bound to start seeing Ren everywhere, we suggest getting to know the It Girl du jour. Click through for 10 reasons why she might just be the next big thing.