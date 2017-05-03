Emma Watson FaceTimed With A Fan Just To Tell Her To Study

Emma Watson channelled her roots as Hermione Granger recently. The former Harry Potter star FaceTimed with a student long enough to tell her to study.
Watson has been open recently about the paranoia she feels around technology. She's also been extremely vocal about the pressures that she feels as a role model for young women. Oh, and she's been clear that she doesn't want to take photos with fans. So she broke a lot of rules in this little interaction.
Still, it's no surprise that Watson took some time out of her day to talk to a young fan. She's been a tireless advocate for young women's rights and education, so this is just a microcosm of that overall trend.
Therese Kiara's mom spotted Watson in line behind her and did a giant no-no: FaceTiming with the celeb's consent. Watson was shockingly ok with it. The mom asked Watson to say, "hi" to her daughter.
"Sure!" Watson said. "Hi! Study hard!"
Few words, but powerful. Don't ask celebs to FaceTime, please.
Check out the full post, and photos, below.
