Justin Trudeau, Emma Watson Talk Gender Equality In Summit

Actress Emma Watson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Wednesday to talk about gender equality.
The Harry Potter star was in Ottawa attending the One Young World Summit. Watson is a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and plays a key role in the HeForShe campaign, which seeks to involve everyone in the quest for gender equality. Trudeau is also notable for his activism in the field of gender equality.
“The HeForShe campaign has extraordinary impact around the world, making men champions of women’s issues that are everyone’s issues,” Trudeau said when they met. “[Watson's] voice is extremely important in making people realize how important this is.”
Watson was also full of praise for Trudeau.
“It’s been such an exciting visit for me to come visit your Parliament," she told him. "It was so inspiring that you made your cabinet 50/50…We’re very excited that you’re a HeForShe Youth Ambassador. I can’t wait to see what you’re going to do with that title.”
Watson posted an image of their meeting to her Facebook.
The Harry Potter star was in Ottawa attending the One Young World Summit. Watson is a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and plays a key role in the HeForShe campaign, which seeks to involve everyone in the quest for gender equality. Trudeau is also notable for his activism in the field of gender equality.
“The HeForShe campaign has extraordinary impact around the world, making men champions of women’s issues that are everyone’s issues,” Trudeau said when they met. “[Watson's] voice is extremely important in making people realize how important this is.”
Watson was also full of praise for Trudeau.
“It’s been such an exciting visit for me to come visit your Parliament," she told him. "It was so inspiring that you made your cabinet 50/50…We’re very excited that you’re a HeForShe Youth Ambassador. I can’t wait to see what you’re going to do with that title.”
Watson posted an image of their meeting to her Facebook.
The pair also met with former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan and former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Mary Robinson as part of the summit.
Advertisement