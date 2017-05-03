Howard Stern Says Even Donald Trump Wanted Hillary Clinton To Win

Howard Stern has long been something of a Donald Trump whisperer. The self-proclaimed King of All Media has called Trump a friend, but been a vocal critic of his politics. Stern took to the air today on his SiriusXM show to talk about Donald Trump's admission that he misses his old life.
"I loved my previous life. I had so many things going…this is more work than in my previous life," he told Reuters. "I thought it would be easier."
Though Stern is careful to paint himself as an outsider with Trump, he told a story about being at Mar-A-Lago, Trump's Florida resort, “when he first announced he was gonna win.” Stern probably meant some time before the election, though he wasn't clear while speaking on the program.
Advertisement
“I was at fucking Mar-A-Lago laughing about it,” Stern said. “I said, ‘What are you, out of your fucking mind?’”
“Ah, we’ll see what happens,” Stern said was Trump's reply.
Stern compared his workaholic tendencies to Trump, saying that neither can say no to things.
“[Trump] said, ‘Hey, I can be president of the United States possibly.’ And then when he went out on the campaign trail, and he started to win, it was like, 'Oh my God, I’m going to be president, and all these crowds love me, and it’s going to be fun.' No fucking idea the shitty life he was gonna have."
Then he dropped the real bombshell.
“Believe me, nobody wanted Hillary to win more than Donald Trump," Stern said. "He didn’t need this. He’s got the kind of life you dream of.”
Stern defended Trump, but didn't back down from his assertion that Trump probably didn't love the White House. A caller told Stern he thought Trump was motivated by love for the country rather than money or fame.
“I’m not saying that Trump doesn’t care about the country, I’m not saying any of that. I think all of it was motivated by caring and all of that. But at the end of the day, he’s trapped at the White House.”
Advertisement