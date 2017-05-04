Sarah Silverman Reaches Out To Ex Jimmy Kimmel After Son's Health Scare

Sarah Silverman and ex Jimmy Kimmel haven't been together for years, but that doesn't mean she's insensitive to what's going on in his life. Silverman reached out to Kimmel after his son's heart surgery, and told People about it at the Hulu Upfront in New York City on Wednesday.
You'll remember: Kimmel got real about his son's congenital heart defect during his Monday night monologue. Kimmel and his wife both posted pictures of their son to celebrate his recovery.
“Look, you saw his show Monday — he said everything there was to say,” Silverman said. “I think it was beautiful.”
She said that she admired his calls to action.
“I loved his appeal to please not defund things the Children’s Hospital [Los Angeles] depends so much on,” she said. “Forty percent of the people being affected by these health care cuts are children. It was a very elegant, heartfelt, bipartisan plea in the last two minutes of that monologue and I thought it was brilliant.”
But she understood that he was probably thinking about other things.
“Not that that’s where his mind is at, to be brilliant right now,” she said. “But my heart is with both of them and I’m glad that things are looking up.”
This is the model of a good ex. Admittedly, it's been years since they broke up back in 2009, but it's always nice to leave with some kind words. When you loved someone, you should be able to get back to liking them.
