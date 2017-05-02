Ashton Kutcher seemingly has an ideal family life. The actor is married to former co-star Mila Kunis and has two kids. There's daughter Wyatt, and much younger son, Dimitri.
Kutcher broke down why Mila Kunis is always right in an appearance on The Ellen Show. According to Kutcher, she predicted both the names of their baby and Donald Trump's improbable victory in the presidential race.
"We're on our way to date night, and Mila turns to me and she goes, 'So, I think Donald Trump is going to become the President, and I think our baby's name is Dimitri.' I was like, 'Donald Trump's not going to win the...'" he said. "And then I forgot about the name thing because I was like, 'Why do you think Donald Trump is going to win?' I'm telling you, she called it! It's not even a joke."
Hey, Mila, how about using your powers for good? C'mon dawg, predict an impeachment.
Kutcher also says that daughter Wyatt might "kill" Dimitri, just out pure love. Dimitri is apparently the model of approachability, except when it comes to his sister. Then, he's on the defensive.
"Wyatt thinks the baby is her baby, and at some point I'm going to have to explain to her it's not really her baby. I don't know how I'm going to do that. She loves the baby so much," Kutcher said. "It's like Of Mice and Men. She's like, 'I love you and hold you and squeeze you and name you George.' I'm afraid she's like Lenny, like, 'You're going to squeeze the baby's head off, honey!'"
We, uh, hope that there's not some sort of baby combat going on in the Kutcher-Kunis home. But we're not ruling anything out.
Watch his appearance below.
