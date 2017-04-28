Scott Disick Dishes On His Secret Engagement To Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick is occasionally the most sane person on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. We know that's kind of a weird thing to say about the guy who calls himself Lord Disick semi-ironically, but here we are. Part of Disick's appeal is that he seems like he's full of juicy secrets.
Here's an example.
Apparently, Disick and Kourtney were secretly engaged but got nervous about going through with things. He says that he bought her an engagement ring.
"I have a question, does Kourtney know that you got her a ring to propose?" Kim asks
"I don't think we told anybody actually," Scott says. "It was somewhat cute and then we just got scared about like media and this and that and we were like, 'Let's just put the ring aside and we'll talk about it another day.' Never spoke about it again."
Wow. So we could have had a very different Kardashian Klan than we have now. Or, I guess, not that different. Watch the clip below.
