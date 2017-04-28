There's a reason Chris Pratt is America's boyfriend. Though he won't take pictures with fans, pretty much everything else he does is the best thing in the world. He's made the transition from Parks and Recreation's goofball Andy Dwyer to a major action star like most people put on shoes: with only minor screaming. (Kidding.)
Guardians of the Galaxy made him something of a sex symbol. But he hasn't lost sight of his amazing relationship with wife Anna Faris, not to mention their adorable son Jack. It must be said that he's definitely not perfect. But we can probably forgive Star Lord a minor mistake: After all, our perfections are what make us human.
He only got more relatable today when he tweeted out a link to a scene that was cut from Parks for being too long. But we can't see why. This scene owns. They should have just lengthened the show. Network norms be damned!
I loved playing Andy so much. I miss my ParksnRec family. Here's a scene that was tooo long to make the episode.... https://t.co/ZPJ0e3BTne— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 27, 2017
While we're here, we should remember that NBC once had Community, 30 Rock, Parks & Recreation, and The Office all on the same night. Will any network play host to that much quality comedy ever again? We doubt it.
