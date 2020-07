How Trump’s Threat To End Fair Housing Directly Impacts Communities Of Color

The AFFH rule was part of the Fair Housing Act passed by Congress in 1968 — an act which also banned the practice of redlining that kept people of color and other minorities out of certain neighborhoods. The rule mandated that the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) ensure programs accepting the federal funds did not discriminate in allocating those funds. Congress also intended that HUD funding would be used by programs to expand housing options, particularly for low income communities.