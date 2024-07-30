Dating Is Hard. Latina Fetishes Make It Insufferable

Carmen Rodriguez, Puerto Rican
"If I hadn’t been fetishized, I think I would've accepted myself a lot sooner in life."
"Finding communities of people like me was helpful in combating that feeling of loneliness."
Isabela Buitrago, Colombian
"Ever since I was a young girl, I feel like I’ve been fetishized for merely existing."
"It’s hard to form connections with people and like them only to later find out you were just a turn-on for them because they liked you for your physical features, or for your accent, or because you speak Spanish."
Bianca Flores, Mexican
"It was a painful realization that someone was exploiting my cultural background for their gain."
"Fetishization isn't a problem with us; it's a societal issue."
Flavia Cornejo, Peruvian
"I tried to laugh it off, but it made me feel uncomfortable."
"In my experience, someone who fetishizes others will make some type of comment related to it because to them they see it as a compliment."