The Complex Relationship Between Latinas, Race, & Braids

That’s not to say that just because you’re not wearing a certain hairstyle, that you can’t learn about it. Hairstyles could bring communities together, especially between those of color. According to Professor Negrón-Muntane, finding connections and sharing both the difficult and beautiful aspects of each other’s cultures can create a stronger sense of unity across communities. As she says, "There's more to gain from recognizing each other's stories, and the ways that might create awareness and complexity through all of our experiences and how we relate to other people.”