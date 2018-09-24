Months After The Navy Lifted Its Ban, Sailors Are Embracing Their Natural Hair

Looking at this positive change, Leak is appreciative of how far she has come, giving thanks to the Navy for standing for inclusivity. “I have not worn a wig in a month while in uniform, and it feels so good," she says. However, it's not just about being able to wear her hair comfortably or trying out different styles, it's also about being able to present her true identity, in or out of uniform. "My hair is still a part of me, it's still a part of my personality. It's a way for me to express who I am in today's world,” she says. “I personally enjoy being me, especially when I'm in a uniform and I blend in with everybody else."