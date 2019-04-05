I went from being really plugged into the digital world as an influencer to being completely plugged out, because we didn't have easy access to the internet out on the sea. This all made me start thinking: What do I really want to do with my life? You could say it was a quarter-life crisis. But it came to me: I wanted to create a natural hair line. I just felt there was a lack of products in the natural hair world that Latinas really resonated with in the market. So, the whole six months on the ship, I was doing research when I would get internet, and I came up with a business plan. Once I got back to the U.S., I was fixated and motivated on this goal, but I quickly realized I didn't have the money, so I had to put the dream on the back burner.