I Chopped Off 10 Inches Of My Hair To Reclaim My Curls

But, of course, the day of my interview was one of the most humid days of the summer. My hair began to frizz and the extra care given to my roots had gone out the window. I began to panic and called my mom, who told me to brush it down into a sleek updo or reschedule my interview. I ended up pulling my hair back into a ponytail and rocking the interview, but later that night I was caught up in self-reflection. I wondered: What's so wrong with my natural curls? Nothing.