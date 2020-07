As novelty as they may sound, flavored condoms are actually a near-effortless way to introduce something fresh and playful into your sex life. Plus, you don't need us to tell you that practicing safe-sex is always sexy! From tropical to cocktail-inspired (there's a pun in there somewhere) and good-old-fashioned pie, the realm of flavor possibilities goes far beyond the obvious banana — and we hunted down six of our favorites ahead.