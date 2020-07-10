Flavored condoms bring to mind one (out of the many) iconic scenes from 2007's cult-film favorite, Juno, where a Planned Parenthood receptionist offers our titular heroine a boysenberry-flavored condom and states that it makes her boyfriend's "junk" smell just like pie. And even after 13 years, while we're still reeling over the use of the word junk, the pie possibility is far too tempting to turn up our noses at.
As novelty as they may sound, flavored condoms are actually a near-effortless way to introduce something fresh and playful into your sex life. Plus, you don't need us to tell you that practicing safe-sex is always sexy! From tropical to cocktail-inspired (there's a pun in there somewhere) and good-old-fashioned pie, the realm of flavor possibilities goes far beyond the obvious banana — and we hunted down six of our favorites ahead.
Scroll on through a selection of top-rated flavored condoms worth taking for a taste-run.
