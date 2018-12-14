Dax Shepard Denies Cheating On Kristen Bell With Julie Andrews' Granddaughter

How do you solve a problem like Maria's granddaughter selling stories to the DailyMail? If you're Dax Shepard, you issue a cheeky statement on Instagram and call it a day.
To recap for those who haven't been following this bizarre gossip item: Julie Andrews (who played Maria in The Sound of Music) has a granddaughter named Kayti Edwards who recently appeared in a DailyMail story alongside Dax Shepard. In the story, Edwards suggests that Shepard cheated on his wife Kristen Bell with her nine years ago.
"I didn't know he had a girlfriend at the time, he didn't seem to care," Edwards told the Mail. According to her story, she and Shepard broke up 11 years ago — in 2007 — but got back together in 2009, just as Bell and Shepard started their relationship.
Advertisement
Shepard, ever the diplomat, hopped on Instagram to clear things up: "Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9," he wrote in a caption. "Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me." Shepard joked that he's looking forward to her next tabloid story — maybe it'll be about Brad Pitt. (Personally, I would like one about David Thewlis, a personal crush and someone I think we'd all like to see more.)
Indeed, Edwards went to InTouch Weekly just this year with a story about Friends star Matthew Perry. InTouch also reported this year that Jack Osbourne cheated on his wife with Edwards. In February, a gossip site reported that Edwards has been having an affair with Edwards for ten years. If anything, we can all admire her hustle — her keen ability to date Hollywood men or her keen ability to see stories to tabloids.
See the full post, below.
Advertisement