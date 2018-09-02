Kristen Bell Honors Dax Shepard’s 14 Years Of Sobriety In An Emotional Note

Sobriety is a huge achievement. Fourteen years of sobriety is an even bigger accomplishment, and Kristen Bell is paying tribute to hubby Dax Shepard’s strength. In a long, tender post on Instagram, Bell praised his devotion to his family, his hard work, and his willingness to tell his story to the world. Warning: you’ll need tissues for this wholesome content.
“To the man mocked me when in our wedding photos because I cried too many tears of joy,” Bell began, as she proceeded to describe the birth of their daughters and their wedding day joy. Bell acknowledged that Shepard “loved using” but achieved sobriety by having a great support system and forging connections with family. “I see you,” she wrote, “and I see how hard you work.”
Bell also shared her awe at how Shepard stays sober: through, what she calls “fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night.” It’s a therapeutic idea that can be useful to those dealing with mental health and/or substance use issues; that taking a daily stock of your thoughts and behavior can help with recovery. Accountability is key. And Bell beautifully describes how Shepard weaves accountability into family life, writing, “You never fail to make amends, or say sorry when its [sic] needed.”
There are photos, because of course there, and they will make you weep. In one image, Shepard and Bell are smiling at the theater, in another, he’s holding very cute pup. But the most precious images of him holding their baby daughters; his love for his children is beautifully evident. You’ll want to grab your tissues to read through this post.
To the man mocked me when in our wedding photos because I cried too many tears of joy, Who wore a baby Bjorn for 2 straight years to show his girls how to be as adventurous as possible, Who held our dear little shakey mann pup for 8 hrs straight on the day we had to put him down, I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it. I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night. You never fail to make amends, or say sorry when its needed. You are always available to guide me, and all of our friends, with open ears and tough love when its needed most. You have become the fertilizer in the garden of our life, encouraging everyone to grow. I'm so proud that you have never been ashamed of your story, but instead shared it widely, with the hope it might inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves. You have certainly inspired me to do so. I love you more than I ever thought I could love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you. I see how hard you work. You set an excellent example of being human. Happy 14th year sobriety birthday, @daxshepard. Xoxo
