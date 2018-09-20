Story from Pop Culture

Dax Shepard Responds To Kristen Bell Critics Over Her Weed Comment

Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage.
Few celebrity couples have more openly discussed their ups and downs as much as Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard (see: the entire two hours of the first episode of Shepard's “Armchair Expert” podcast). Still, it seems some people want to invent new problems in their marriage, such as the fact that Bell has admitted to smoking pot regularly even though Shepard is sober.
"I like my vape pen quite a bit,” Bell said on “WTF With Marc Maron” this week. “Weed rules. Weed is my drug of choice, for sure."
Upon hearing that, whoever runs The Talk's Twitter account asked readers on Wednesday, "If you were sober, would you expect your spouse to be?"
Shepard was having none of that health trolling.
"That would be like a diabetic expecting their partner to never eat dessert. Get real!" he tweeted.
It's not as if Bell is going on benders around her family — She told Maron that she (quite legally) tokes up when she watches 60 Minutes, because she is a raging party animal.
“He likes drugs and alcohol,” the Good Place actress said of her husband. “He’s just aware that he lost his privilege with them because he can’t handle it. His brain does not have the chemistry to handle it.”
View this post on Instagram

To the man mocked me in our wedding photos because I cried too many tears of joy, Who wore a baby Bjorn for 2 straight years to show his girls how to be as adventurous as possible, Who held our dear little shakey mann pup for 8 hrs straight on the day we had to put him down, I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it. I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night. You never fail to make amends, or say sorry when its needed. You are always available to guide me, and all of our friends, with open ears and tough love when its needed most. You have become the fertilizer in the garden of our life, encouraging everyone to grow. I'm so proud that you have never been ashamed of your story, but instead shared it widely, with the hope it might inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves. You have certainly inspired me to do so. I love you more than I ever thought I could love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you. I see how hard you work. You set an excellent example of being human. Happy 14th year sobriety birthday, @daxshepard. Xoxo

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Far from being a taunting temptress of substance abuse, Bell has often demonstrated how supportive she is of her husband's disease. She honored Shepard’s 14 years of sobriety earlier this month with a heartfelt note on Instagram and a sobriety birthday trip to the King's Hawaiian factory, where Shepard stuffed himself with carbs.
