When it comes to celebrity moms, it sure does feel like everyone on the internet has an opinion on everything they do. In the past year alone, massive internet debates have erupted over the acceptability of a celebrity kid wanting to wear lipstick or straighten their hair, with mommy-shamers invading comment sections at break-neck speeds.
Thankfully, those haters aren't stopping Kristen Bell from openly discussing her own personal parenting decisions when it comes to how she lets her children style and express themselves with beauty.
In an interview with People at an event for the American Express Blue Cash Preferred Card in Hollywood, the The Good Place actress revealed that she was totally cool with her eldest daughter, six-year-old Lincoln, shaving the side of her head a few weeks back.
Advertisement
"I gave her permission," Bell said. "She just woke up one morning and was like, 'I need to shave this whole side right here.'"
At first, Bell admitted, she was confused, telling the audience, "I was like, 'What?'" But then her daughter simply said: "'It's got to be buzzed.'"
"I was like, 'I’ve never been, nor will I ever be, that cool to shave the side of my head,'" Bell said. "And she did it, and she rocks it and she loves it. And she even said, 'I need a little trim. It's getting long.' And I was like, 'Oh, you’re just like a skater girl. That's so cool.'"
In being more accepting of her daughter's grooming decisions, Bell joins women like Kim Kardashian West, who's also taken a more laid-back approach to how her daughter can style her own hair and makeup, most recently allowing her to wear black lipstick to one of Kanye West's Sunday services. "It is a form of expression," Kardashian West told Refinery29 back in December. "So I want her to express herself, but I want her to be appropriate, too."
And to Bell and Lincoln, shaving the side of Lincoln's head seemed perfectly appropriate, which is really all that matters, isn't it?
Advertisement