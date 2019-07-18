Warning: Some mild spoilers for the new Veronica Mars are ahead.
News of Hulu's revival of Veronica Mars thrilled longtime Marshmallows. While the 2014 fan-funded movie provided plenty of cameos of characters past, the long-awaited season 4 really dives deep into what all of our favorite residents of Neptune are doing now. It's true that Logan (Jason Dohring), Weevil (Francis Capra), Wallace (Percy Daggs III) and more are all back in action. However, fans may be surprised just how much they like the newcomers to Neptune. The season's darker take on SoCal noir comes with a brand new cast of Veronica Mars characters.
A long time ago, we used to be friends... and Veronica is making some new ones, along with enemies. Who will be suspects in the Neptune bombings Veronica (Kristen Bell) is investigating this season? Who will be Veronica's new nemesis? And who could give Veronica a run for her money in the scamp department? Here are some of the new characters (and cast members) we'll meet this season.