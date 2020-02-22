Kristen Bell Explains Why She Thinks Dax Shepard Isn’t Her Soulmate

Kristen Bell has given us great love advice over the years, and recently she revealed that the best way to approach relationships is to first make sure you’re ready for one. Moreover, Bell explained that when it comes to the concept of soulmates, she’s not sure they exist — even in the case of her marriage with her husband, Dax Shepard.
“I think it’s who you choose to make it work with. I don’t think you could ever find your soulmate if you weren’t ready. I don’t know if I think soulmates exist,” said Bell on the Build Series while discussing the end of her sitcom The Good Place, in which soulmates are a central part of the afterlife. “I think a commitment to being ready to earn someone exists. If I had met my husband five years earlier...No way guys. No way. We’d be a tabloid headline.”
Bell went on to explain that reciprocity was the only way her marriage with Shepard works.
“We met each other at the time when we were both evolving into a place where it was like, ‘Okay, what are the outcomes I want to have in my life?’ I want to have a stable family. I want to have kindness when I put my head on my pillow, I want someone who’s gonna be there for me. Okay, how do I get that? Oh, I guess I’ve gotta show up too. Oh, I guess that’s reciprocated,’ and I think you have to go through your own personal evolution to get there,” she explained.
Bell said that she doesn’t think good relationships just happen by chance and that she is hesitant to ever say that you can find your perfect person just by looking. Instead, she reiterated that being dedicated to “earning” your perfect person is the best path.
“I think you need to be ready to earn your perfect match. That’s how you make it work. That’s how we make it work.”
Part of the couple’s dedication to each other includes coping with Shepard’s struggles with substance abuse. She honored his 14 years of sobriety in 2018 with a heartfelt Instagram message. The couple is still going strong after getting married in 2013, and recently made each other cry on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with declarations of love.
