Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Had Such A Low-Key Wedding They Don't Remember When It Happened

Celebrity weddings can be the talk of the town, or so casual that hardly anyone knows they've happened. For Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, who were married four years ago, their wedding was so low-key that the pair can never seem to remember their anniversary.
In an interview on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Bell admitted that the date of their wedding is still kind of a blur to the couple. The pair, who have two children together, didn't want a lavish wedding, and settled on a casual courthouse ceremony instead. Bell told Corden:
"Here's the funny thing...neither of us remember, genuinely, what the day is [of our wedding.] I think it's October 17th, but that's because your segment producer told me that. We only know because my mom reminds me. She's like 'Happy anniversary!' [Dax and I] wake up and check our texts and go 'Happy anniversary, honey.'"
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell may be a celebrity power couple, but their nuptials were anything but a lavish Hollywood affair. #DiamondMoments #RealisRare pic.twitter.com/SwUrCC0Dow— The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) December 6, 2017
Of course, just because Bell and Shepard weren't into hosting a huge wedding doesn't mean that they don't put plenty of effort into their actual marriage. The couple, who have two children together, have been open about the lengths they go to make sure their relationship stays strong. The Good Place actress revealed to People that she and Shepard will seek professional help during difficult times:
"We have a very healthy marriage and we got there by doing therapy when we needed it, and constantly doing fierce moral inventories," the TV star told the outlet back in March.
She also got very real about her marriage, and marriage in general, in an interview with Us Weekly in August:
"I don’t think people realize," the Veronica Mars alum explained to the magazine. "It is not easy to work around another human being, but if you commit to it, you can pretty much permanently respect that person, but then it doesn’t really matter if you disagree because you still respect that person."
Bell and her hubby may not have fancy wedding photos to look back on, but they certainly boast a great partnership. Who cares when it legally commenced?
