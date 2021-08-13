Kristen Bell’s Personal Hygiene Is Great, Thanks For Asking

Bell: It’s definitely changed and evolved over the years and weirdly, I’ve gotten more comfortable in my skin as the category of my skin has gotten, I don’t know, older? Whatever you want to label it. Right now, it’s all about the health of my skin for me. I didn’t wear makeup during the pandemic at all and I didn’t get out of my sweats but my skin was loving me for it. I really took a break from everything other than seeing how my skin was reacting to different products or experiences or hydration levels or sleep levels vs. me using any product to cover things up. It was a real guinea pig moment for me. Oddly, the pandemic, even though we had so much time, I felt, and I’ve heard from other people... we didn’t have any time? We got nothing done? So that was another reason why I knew that combining CBD with a great moisturizer or a product you already use was mandatory because everyone is a multitasker and even when we have time, we don’t have time.