Clarisonic Is Going Out Of Business — & Having A Major Closing Sale

It's the end of an era. Clarisonic has announced that after more than 10 years of being a market leader in the skin-care device industry, the cleansing-brush purveyors will officially end operations. "After more than a decade of game-changing innovation and industry-leading technology, the Clarisonic brand will be shutting down as of September 30, 2020," a statement on the Clarisonic website reads. By way of explanation, the brand — which was sold to L'Oréal in 2011 — said, "This difficult decision was made so that L'Oréal can focus its attention on its other core business offerings."
With this announcement, the brand also shared that all (yes, all) of its products are on sale for 50% off. Whether you're looking to get your hands on a cleansing tool or stock up for holiday gifts early, you can snag this markdown on the brand's website and its authorized retailers, which include Amazon, Ulta Beauty, and Sephora. "Please take advantage of our last chance, 50% off EVERYTHING sale," urged the brand on Instagram. These discounted prices are bringing some of its bestselling skin-care devices down to $50 and brush heads to under $15.
If you're interested in stocking up on any of the patented devices or its add-ons, you'll want to move fast, as items will only be available directly from the brand until September 30 (while supplies last) and at retail partners until they're out of inventory. The brand also clarified that none of the items would be "manufactured by a third-party or available under another name." That means if you're in need of brush heads, you'll definitely want to load up before joining bidding wars on eBay in the future.
For current or future device owners, the brand's warranties, reward points, and returns will be honored until the closeout date, as long as the items are purchased before September 30 and registered for warranty before October 31.
If you're obsessed with your cleansing brush, don't fret: There are still some effective options on the market. We've included some of our favorites below so your deep-cleansing regimen can live on.
