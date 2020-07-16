If you're interested in stocking up on any of the patented devices or its add-ons, you'll want to move fast, as items will only be available directly from the brand until September 30 (while supplies last) and at retail partners until they're out of stock. The brand also clarified that none of the items would be "manufactured by a third-party or available under another name." That means if you're in need of brush heads, you'll definitely want to load up before joining bidding wars on eBay in the future.