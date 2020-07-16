It's the end of an era. Clarisonic has announced that after more than 10 years of being a market leader in the skincare device industry, the cleansing-brush purveyors will officially end operations. "After more than a decade of game-changing innovation and industry-leading technology, the Clarisonic brand will be shutting down as of September 30, 2020," a statement on the Clarisonic website reads. By way of explanation, the brand — which was sold to L'Oréal in 2011 — said, "This difficult decision was made so that L'Oréal can focus its attention on its other core business offerings."
With this announcement, lots of products are currently on sale.
If you're interested in stocking up on any of the patented devices or its add-ons, you'll want to move fast, as items will only be available directly from the brand until September 30 (while supplies last) and at retail partners until they're out of stock. The brand also clarified that none of the items would be "manufactured by a third-party or available under another name." That means if you're in need of brush heads, you'll definitely want to load up before joining bidding wars on eBay in the future.
If you're obsessed with your cleansing brush, don't fret: There are still some effective options on the market. We've included some of our favourites below so your deep-cleansing regime can live on.
