"I’m working to accept the fact that I can go into my 30s and get these huge cystic pimples or a breakout on my cheek from stress. Because life throws hardballs at you — there are so many other factors that aren’t just product use, like your diet, your environment, any aggressors, stress. You don’t have 100% control, and not everyone has the perfect lives that allow them to have perfect skin. I know that I’m still a little hard on myself. I want to get to that [mindset of], It’s okay, I have a pimple, I’m not freaking out. And if the [rosacea] happens, it happens. When I posted that I suffer from rosacea on Instagram, people were like, 'I have rosacea, too!' It ignited this conversation that made me proud I shared that, because it shows people that they’re not alone. But taking care of my skin is important, too, so that I don’t have to have that. It’s a two-way thing: accepting that the red and acne are happening but trying my hardest to make sure they don’t happen.