If your December was anything like ours, you definitely spent more time enjoying passed hors d'oeuvres and Champagne refills than kicking it into high gear at the gym. While some mild indulging is totally expected during the holidays, the new year presents the perfect opportunity to reset and get back on your health grind. Whether that means easing back into your old routine of strength-training and cardio sessions or checking out a buzzy new workout craze, now is the time to free yourself of distractions and attack your fitness goals.