Gap x Sandy Liang Is Bringing Girlhood Nostalgia To Our Closets
Get whisked away from mundane days and adult responsibilities, even if just for a moment, with the upcoming Gap x Sandy Liang collaboration.
Announced via an animated short film created by Annie Choi, Liang’s childhood in New York is reimagined through a nostalgic lens. We see her sketching before her own “dream closet” comes to life with new clothes that empower her before she captures a shooting star. The aesthetic and playfulness perfectly captures Liang’s signature whimsical designs.
“‘Sandy’s Dream Closet’ illustrates how wearing Gap made me feel growing up as I imagined being an adult one day and who I could be,” Liang said in a press release. “I wanted to take the pieces that meant something to me as a kid and reimagine them through my lens today — celebrating girlhood in all its forms, while honoring the iconic styles that make Gap so timeless.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
And with Gap’s portfolio of collaborations, like with Béis (and GapStudio’s recent partnership with Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin), we know that this on-point designer collab will be another sought-after and successful one.
Known for her feminine aesthetic via pastels, ruffles, and bows, Liang is bringing her style to Gap via a trench coat with an oversized bow, a Mary Jane ballet flat-printed sweater, and a denim baseball cap with “star” written in Gap’s logo font. You’ll also find Gap essentials, like hoodies and low-rise jeans with the Liang treatment (AKA bow stitching, vegan fur, and the designer’s first name). And don’t forget about the children (not just your inner child) — there will be online-exclusive baby and toddler styles, like a onesie, sweatsuit, and spotted fur jacket (which matches the womenswear style lower down).
“Sandy Liang has cultivated both an engaged community and an iconic design perspective, which has allowed her to reimagine our heritage pieces into something entirely new, yet familiar,” said President and CEO of Gap, Mark Breitbard, in the release.
The apparel collection will range between a $15 clear tote bag to a $268 reversible leather-sherpa jacket, available in select stores and online on October 10 and 9 a.m. EST. But Gap cardholders can get exclusive early access to shop online or in the Gap app on October 9 at 12 p.m. EST. So be sure to have your credit card ready, because this collab is bound to sell out immediately!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT