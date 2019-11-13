The Best Under-$150 Wardrobe Staples From Gap’s November Sale

If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
When it comes to your winter wardrobe, there are three staples that are key to making it through the plummeting temperatures: a reliable pair of jeans, a great long sleeve shirt or pullover, and of course, a super warm jacket. Whether you're shopping for yourself or gearing up for an iconic holiday gift-giving moment, picking something from one of the three categories will be — non-scientifically speaking — a hit.
Luckily, there is no need to wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday to get a head start on shopping these staples because brands like Gap are already discounting hundreds of items at rates that are just too good to pass on. Not only is everything online and in stores up to 50% off, but there are also additional discounts on some of the best pieces in the shop. For example, if you're looking to keep things sustainable and warm, the brand new upcycled puffer is dropping from $168 to $150. Or, perhaps you want to update your sister's denim game with the gift of wide-leg pants this winter. All good, because the brand's button-front jeans are now 40% off.
Get an early jump on your holiday shopping with our top picks from Gap's November sale below.
