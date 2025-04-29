Missed The First Gap x Dôen Collab? The Sequel’s About To Drop

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Some collaborations set off a frenzy — and Gap x Dôen’s first drop was one of them, selling out before you could even hit “add to cart.” Now, the two brands are back with a second collection of breezy, summer-ready staples that are sure to go fast.
Both labels joined forces last year for what became a wildy successful collaboration, so it only makes sense that they’d return for a second. “We were overwhelmed by the excitement and success of our first collection with Gap,” said co-founder and CEO of Dôen, Margaret Kleveland, in a press release. “Our second collaboration blends the effortless femininity and timeless style of both brands, while celebrating the incredible community that has shaped Dôen.”
The campaign imagery features some of Dôen’s muses, specifically the women who served as supporters, according to the release. This time around, the collection marks a first: The introduction of menswear, including summer-ready poplin and eyelet shirts. Plus, there are seriously precious baby and toddler styles, so the whole family can coordinate.
Both labels joined forces last year for what became a wildy successful collaboration, so it only makes sense that they’d return for a second. “We were overwhelmed by the excitement and success of our first collection with Gap,” said co-founder and CEO of Dôen, Margaret Kleveland, in a press release. “Our second collaboration blends the effortless femininity and timeless style of both brands, while celebrating the incredible community that has shaped Dôen.”
The campaign imagery features some of Dôen’s muses, specifically the women who served as supporters, according to the release. This time around, the collection marks a first: The introduction of menswear, including summer-ready poplin and eyelet shirts. Plus, there are seriously precious baby and toddler styles, so the whole family can coordinate.
“The second collection of California vintage-inspired classics celebrates timeless femininity,” the release states, in “an ode to both brands’ effortless and easy dressing, introducing new silhouettes and prints.”
From reimagined denim staples to coastal essentials, the collection stands out with idyllic takes on nautical colors, gingham prints, airy eyelets, and elevated blue-jean washes. Whether you’re in the market for a nostalgic spring dress or an easy matching set, these designs will have you planning your next weekend picnic or seaside getaway.
The 38-piece Gap x Dôen collection will be available globally online and in select Gap stores starting May 2 at 12 p.m. EST. (Gap cardmembers can shop early via the app on May 1.)
From reimagined denim staples to coastal essentials, the collection stands out with idyllic takes on nautical colors, gingham prints, airy eyelets, and elevated blue-jean washes. Whether you’re in the market for a nostalgic spring dress or an easy matching set, these designs will have you planning your next weekend picnic or seaside getaway.
The 38-piece Gap x Dôen collection will be available globally online and in select Gap stores starting May 2 at 12 p.m. EST. (Gap cardmembers can shop early via the app on May 1.)
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT