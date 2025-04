Missed The First Gap x Dôen Collab? The Sequel’s About To Drop

Some collaborations set off a frenzy — and Gap x Dôen’s first drop was one of them, selling out before you could even hit “add to cart.” Now, the two brands are back with a second collection of breezy, summer-ready staples that are sure to go fast.Both labels joined forces last year for what became a wildy successful collaboration , so it only makes sense that they’d return for a second. “We were overwhelmed by the excitement and success of our first collection with Gap,” said co-founder and CEO of Dôen, Margaret Kleveland, in a press release. “Our second collaboration blends the effortless femininity and timeless style of both brands, while celebrating the incredible community that has shaped Dôen.”The campaign imagery features some of Dôen ’s muses, specifically the women who served as supporters, according to the release. This time around, the collection marks a first: The introduction of menswear, including summer-ready poplin and eyelet shirts. Plus, there are seriously precious baby and toddler styles, so the whole family can coordinate.