"Thrift stores really made me feel like myself in the city that I loved. Because you’re always trying to figure out where home is, and when you find it, you’re trying to make sure it feels like home. And they were really instrumental for both aesthetic and financial reasons," Parker says. "The clothes were timeless in their construction, their silhouette, their fabrics — they were just beautiful. I want kids to be able to wear the thing that makes them feel most like themselves." Staying true to oneself seems to be at the heart of the Gap. After receiving a letter from a five year old requesting more gender neutral options, its CEO Jeff Kirwan wrote back , vowing to expand the options for children who are exploring their gender(s). And it was a thought — nay, a must — Parker kept front of mind from the start.