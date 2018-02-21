Despite the fact that she can't recall when or why it started, Parker channeled the magic of the good luck mantra and worked with the retailer to develop a children's line that calls to the nostalgia of hand-me-downs and tradition. Well, that and the clothes are just downright cute. "With children, you can do things that are slightly magical — and obviously have charm — because they’re more receptive to things," she tells Refinery29. "A lot of children like to look at their friends and people in their community and feel like, I look like them. Because sometimes it’s the outer layer that makes you feel connected."