When it comes to shoes, Sarah Jessica Parker is just a woman looking for love. Real love. Ridiculous, inconvenient, consuming, can’t-live-without-each-other love. Despite playing a clothes-and-accessories-hoarding New Yorker on Sex and the City, Parker made it clear she is not the shopper we would think she is. “I was probably much more profligate when I was younger, but I never was the sort of fevered shopper like Carrie Bradshaw,” the actress told Glamour in August.
But that doesn’t mean her heart doesn’t go all a-flutter for the right pair of shoes. She added: “For the last ten years or more, I’ve really been making decisions based on, ‘Is that what I want to wear forever?’ I tend to not have these quick one-night stands or affairs with fashion, because it never suits me anyway. I tend to shop, specifically with heels or shoes, for things that I think, ‘Yeah, this is a long-term relationship.’”
Advertisement
Well, it appears that she’s found a pair that's finally worthy. On Thursday, Parker uploaded a photo of herself with Bravo’s Andy Cohen to Instagram: In the image, she's wearing a gray long-sleeve top, khaki-colored pants, and — wait for it — the most perfect pair of glitter shoes. They would make Carrie Bradshaw proud. The commenters were quick to ask for details about the sparkly brogues — turns out they’re the Anahita shoe from her eponymous line, and are currently available at Saks Fifth Avenue, Zappos, and Neiman Marcus for $395.
The heels are named after New York Post and Alexa deputy fashion editor Anahita Moussavian — another gal after Carrie Bradshaw’s heart.
Related Video:
Advertisement