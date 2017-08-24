Any Sex and the City fan knows just how difficult it can be to separate Sarah Jessica Parker from her iconic on-screen role as Carrie Bradshaw. Though the show ended 13 years ago, truthfully, she's never not giving us Carrie vibes: Her current platinum blonde layered bob is reminiscent of Bradshaw's season four chop, and Parker is even living out what we firmly believe would be her character's ultimate end goal — owning an eponymous fashion line. But according to the Divorce actress, that’s where the similarities between the two end.
“I’m actually not the shopper that people think I am,” Parker told Glamour. “I was probably much more profligate when I was younger, but I never was the sort of fevered shopper like Carrie Bradshaw,” who lest we forget was once “shoe-shamed” for her love of footwear.
What is very Bradshaw-like, though, is her reasoning behind it: “For the last ten years or more, I’ve really been making decisions based on, ‘Is that what I want to wear forever?’ I tend to not have these quick one-night stands or affairs with fashion, because it never suits me anyway. I tend to shop, specifically with heels or shoes, for things that I think, 'Yeah, this is a long-term relationship.'”
She continues: “I don’t have a whole lot of shoes. I borrow a lot of shoes, which is a really wonderful thing I’m very grateful for. I think having things that you’re not wearing seems silly — I’m not sure that accumulation is as fulfilling as people expect it to be. Having something you really love and care about [though], or having a few things that you really love and care about, is pretty great.”
It sounds like, when it comes to shoes, Parker is just a woman looking for love. Real love. Ridiculous, inconvenient, consuming, can’t-live-without-each-other love. And frankly, we don't blame her.
