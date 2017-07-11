In our opinions, Sarah Jessica Parker’s hair during her Sex and the City days are among some of her best. Those effortless, loose waves in season two? So chic. Her ringlet curls and ombré ends in season six? Just perfect. But Carrie’s layered bob in season four? That might have been our favorite look. Luckily, it appears SJP's short 'do is getting a second wind these days, and it has us feeling all sorts of nostalgic.
The Divorce actress was spotted in New York City today filming an upcoming project. While we don’t know many details about the role, we do know one thing: She is looking a hell of a lot like the beloved character. Instead of sticking to her strawberry blond color, Parker’s hair is now platinum blond — and it's amazing.
Sadly, we can't be sure the look isn't a wig. But the last time Parker went for a chop like this she was pregnant, masking her roots while filming SATC. So even if the look doesn't come with all the same circumstances as last time, we do think the photo was just the kind of throwback we needed to get through the week.
