Move over, Manolo. If you need proof that athleisure is infiltrating every last inch of the fashion world, look no further. Who What Wear reports that Sarah Jessica Parker, one Carrie Bradshaw, she of the high heel, is offering up a sneaker (of sorts) in her eponymous fashion label — but it's got a very SJP twist.
First thing's first: It's not a sneaker in the traditional sense, so don't plan on slipping these on when you're heading out on your weekend jog. They're not even sneakers in the Stan Smith sense. You know, a shoe that was the height of research and development when it debuted and now acts as a street style staple. SJP's "sneaker" is more like a classic Carrie-approved strappy sandal slapped onto an athletic-inspired sole for a fashion mash-up that any shoe-loving fashion fan will approve of.
"Just in time for summer... She's here! She's Meteor! And, as her name suggests, she's seriously out of this world. A comfortable, smart, day-to-night silhouette that's SO sparkly she'll blow your mind," Parker wrote on Instagram, where she debuted the shoe. By "Meteor," SJP is referring to the sparkling, glittery material up top, which shimmers and shines with every movement. By comfortable, she's pointing out the cushy, thick, grippy white sole. It's a far cry from her go-to heels, which are more about looks than leaping about.
"Walk, run, jump, twirl and promenade — the possibilities are endless," SJPCollection, the official Instagram for the brand, wrote to accompany a short video of Parker wearing the shoes and showing that they can, indeed, do all of those things.
The shoes are already available for purchase. At $255, they're a step up from the beat-up pair of Stan Smiths you've got in your normal rotation, but they're also SO SPARKLY.
