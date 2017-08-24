SJP Is Very Unlike Carrie Bradshaw When It Comes To Shoe Shopping

Channing Hargrove
Any Sex and the City fan knows just how difficult it can be to separate Sarah Jessica Parker from her iconic on-screen role as Carrie Bradshaw. Though the show ended 13 years ago, truthfully, she's never not giving us Carrie vibes: Her current platinum blonde layered bob is reminiscent of Bradshaw's season four chop, and Parker is even living out what we firmly believe would be her character's ultimate end goal — owning an eponymous fashion line. But according to the Divorce actress, that’s where the similarities between the two end.
“I’m actually not the shopper that people think I am,” Parker told Glamour. “I was probably much more profligate when I was younger, but I never was the sort of fevered shopper like Carrie Bradshaw,” who lest we forget was once “shoe-shamed” for her love of footwear.
What is very Bradshaw-like, though, is her reasoning behind it: “For the last ten years or more, I’ve really been making decisions based on, ‘Is that what I want to wear forever?’ I tend to not have these quick one-night stands or affairs with fashion, because it never suits me anyway. I tend to shop, specifically with heels or shoes, for things that I think, 'Yeah, this is a long-term relationship.'”
She continues: “I don’t have a whole lot of shoes. I borrow a lot of shoes, which is a really wonderful thing I’m very grateful for. I think having things that you’re not wearing seems silly — I’m not sure that accumulation is as fulfilling as people expect it to be. Having something you really love and care about [though], or having a few things that you really love and care about, is pretty great.”
It sounds like, when it comes to shoes, Parker is just a woman looking for love. Real love. Ridiculous, inconvenient, consuming, can’t-live-without-each-other love. And frankly, we don't blame her.
