In what other ways do you hope to inspire women?

"Because I have a strong accent and I don't have a degree, I was told over and over that I wasn't going to be able to do the work that I'm doing and no one was ever going to take me seriously. I want other women to know that being yourself is not going to damage your cause, your brand. That includes doing things your way. You don't have to follow the rules every time. The rules weren't made for everybody. We're not all the same people. I hope that my work inspires other women to know they they can be real, they can be themselves, and there's nothing wrong with that."