I wish I could say this was #sponcon, but believe it friends: these puppies are actually tried and true. During a recent attempt to find a simple flat for an upcoming vacation, I scrolled past these while scouring Gap's new arrivals section and was immediately drawn to how chic, how minimal, and how slightly out of place they appeared. Made up of a clean leather look, the shoes glowed like a beacon of expensive light amidst a selection of bright pink d'orsay flats. Looking more luxe than their price tag, the block mules are like a mash up of my dream Mansur Gavriel and Céline leather heel all in one, and for a cost I can afford, guilt-free.