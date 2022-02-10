The Best Stuff To Buy At Gap, According To A Fabric Designer

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
Whether it was the announcement of Yeezy Gap — the mind-boggling 10-year collaboration journey that Kanye “Ye” West has embarked on with the heritage American fashion brand — or perhaps the influx of stylish Gen Z-ers raiding the secondhand market for TikTok-worthy vintage Gap goods, one thing's certainly for sure: Gap is back and we've fallen deep in it.
Advertisement
As a clothier that's been around since 1969 — launched with a collection of records and Levi’s jeans and adding its own denim assortment in 1978 — it's no secret that Gap has decades-long experience when it comes to turning out classic, high-quality basics and go-to capsule wardrobe pieces. It's almost a bummer that Gap has taken a backseat to the younger, buzzier retailers that also traffic in competitively priced essentials-with-a-twist. Gap walked (maybe too slowly) so these other brands could run (sprint, really).
Well, it looks like Gap is finally closing the metaphorical ... um, gap, and beginning to reclaim relevance. (In 2021, Business Insider reported that the company’s second-quarter sales were up 29% year over year.) A recent visit to the site yielded heaps of easy-wearing but un-boring separates in both the men's and women's sections, so we tapped Gap fabric developer Lizzie Harper for her advice on how to navigate the brand’s vast digital aisles. The turnout of goods — many of which are also on sale — is actually impressive. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best hidden gems at Gap you can add to cart (utilizing our new on-site shopping technology!) without ever leaving our site.
If you're in the market for a fitted tee with an unexpected sleeve, this top is a must. "The mid-sleeve on this tee feels very '90s to me and I love it so much I bought it in a few colors," Harper tells us. "Could easily be from a more premium brand. Fabric is the perfect weight and not sheer. This is where Gap’s decades of homework on fit pays off!"
Shop all Gap tees
Shop all Gap tees
Advertisement
A solid oversized jacket for those in-between season days (which are coming). (While one unhappy reviewer called the fit of this jacket “tremendously oversized,” we actually think that’s a good cause for carting.) A cotton-nylon blend makes this coat a lightweight all-weather option, and tech-y details like a back vent and drawstrings at the waist and hood lend a outdoors-y edge.
Shop all Gap outerwear
Shop all Gap outerwear
It's a ribbed sweater but for your legs! Wear it with a matching knit on top for a monochrome look — or mix-and-match your fabrics for a fun contrast. The sleepy style boasts an impressive 51 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating. A cotton-blend knit means this style is sweatpant-soft, but the pencil silhouette will add a little polish to your WFH ensemble.
Shop all Gap skirts
Shop all Gap skirts
Consider this a straight-up dupe for another particular (more expensive) suede-outer, shearling-inner slipper slide. Customers are onto the success of this style: “Happy feet!” wrote an anonymous reviewer. “I absolutely love these clogs! I have purchased three of the colors but my favorite is the teddy bear beige. The flat foot bed is perfect for me as it's like walking barefoot (so healthy). These three are now my house shoes and my wide feet are so happy.”
Shop all Gap shoes
Shop all Gap shoes
Advertisement
Gap is jumping on the barrel-leg bandwagon — and we're here for it. This denim style is reminiscent of a mom jean but with less taper and a slightly wider leg throughout.
Shop all Gap jeans
Shop all Gap jeans
"I love this and wear it a lot, and it's also perfect as a gift and all the colors are great," explains Harper. A solid beanie for less than $20? Now that's a heads up. 371 other customers chimed in on the hat’s appeal, helping it earn a near 5-star rating on the brand’s website. Bonus: it’s also made from 60% organically grown cotton.
Shop all Gap accessories
Shop all Gap accessories
A microfleece outer with a cinch-waist bungee cord and tapered arms means that you're going to be cozied up like nobody else. 59 reviewers have awarded this ’90s-inspired style almost 5 stars, stating that “it feels like you’re wearing a blanket.” An anonymous reviewer wrote that the layer is “super soft and keeps me toasty even during below zero walks with my pup.”
Shop all Gap hoodies
Shop all Gap hoodies
Advertisement
Gap is big into the recycled fabrics game, this 100% recycled nylon puffer vest is sure to bring some major play into your winter-to-spring wardrobe. Reviewers — 190 of them, to be exact — love the oversize fit of the berry-bright topper. “Bought it in three colors as we live near the beach and vests are like my daily uniform,” wrote reviewer Lou H., who sized down from their usual L to a S in this style. “Medium weight and comfortable.”
Shop all Gap outerwear
Shop all Gap outerwear
The sweater vest trend has yet to come undone! Wear it oversized and solo, tucked into a pair of denim for a slouchy prep school vibe. Gap’s ’90s heyday is in full effect with this 100% cotton, cable-knit layer.
Shop all Gap sweaters
Shop all Gap sweaters
Here's another solid denim option from Gap's Washwell collection if you're teetering between the skinny snd straight-leg jean. The extra-high waist and five-pocket styling recall a vintage pair, but the dungarees are still blessed with a touch of stretch for conform-to-your-shape comfort.
Shop all Gap jeans
Shop all Gap jeans
"These are lined with super-soft microfleece!" says Harper. "Exterior is a recycled poly that’s also pretty soft and not harsh/swishy. I've been wearing these as my snow pants all winter," she says. While these sweatpants are reversible, you may want to wear these with the fleece side against your skin for those extra-cozy feels.
Shop all Gap pants
Shop all Gap pants
Advertisement
Trust — it only looks vintage. And, since this throwback button-down shirt is made from 100% organic cotton, it's bound to wear in well over time (until this, too, becomes actual vintage). “Hands down recommended for the oversized collared shirt look,” wrote reviewer Meg G.
Shop all Gap tops
Shop all Gap tops
Leaving this here because you'll always need (cutie) socks, and what’s better than a set of three for under $20?
Shop all Gap accessories
Shop all Gap accessories
You can find this straight-leg, gorpcore pant in the men's section — though Harper says it's a home-run hidden gem for any gender. "I had a sudden fiending need for ripstop and could only find it in the men's section,” she says. (Ripstop is a fabric weave that’s normally found in high-performance outdoor gear.) “These are cotton, so [the fabric] is not too techy. Solid pockets. I bought them in white for my breezy loose-fit spring look and wearing them as winter house pants in the meantime.”
Shop all Gap men's pants
Shop all Gap men's pants
Seeking that slinky-soft drape on your body? Modal will help you achieve it. "This pajama set makes me feel like I’m in a chic hotel even when I wear them at home. Very soft and I love that it’s sustainable modal," says Harper.
Shop all Gap loungewear
Shop all Gap loungewear
Advertisement
You can tell just by looking at this quilted brown slipper and (its inviting fleece lining) that it'll keep your toes toasty. “These puffy slippers are warm, and have just the right amount of fuzz inside (don’t make your feet sweaty). The soles are great as well,” wrote reviewer Walter A.
Shop all Gap shoes
Shop all Gap shoes
If you don't already have a plain white oxford button-up in your closet, you must acquire one straight away — and Gap’s oversized, extra-long take is an immediate contender for wardrobe-staple status. “Love the way it fits and looks with leggings,” wrote an anonymous reviewer. “Awesome crisp white shirt,” enthused another. “The length is perfect, and you have room to breathe. So pleased with this purchase! [Thanks] Gap, you got this one right!”
Shop all Gap tops
Shop all Gap tops
You may not have bathing suits on the brain (yet) — but if you're due for a tropical beachside vacation soon, you may as well grab this very cute suit now.
Shop all Gap swim
Shop all Gap swim
Here's another men's piece that has us salivating. Even though it's got that lightweight puffer look, we love that this is decidedly an outdoor jacket and not an inner liner.
Shop all Gap men's outerwear
Shop all Gap men's outerwear
The slightly flared leg, the side slits, the ribbed detail — not to mention it's all constructed from modal fabric? We recommend you get these on ASAP.
Shop all Gap loungewear
Shop all Gap loungewear
Advertisement
Did you know that Gap has a whole collection of hoodies and sweaters for cold puppers? Just imagine how adorable your own furry animal-child will suit up in this business-casual look.
Shop all Gap accessories
Shop all Gap accessories
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.