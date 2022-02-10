The Best Stuff To Buy At Gap, According To A Fabric Designer

You can find this straight-leg, gorpcore pant in the men's section — though Harper says it's a home-run hidden gem for any gender. "I had a sudden fiending need for ripstop and could only find it in the men's section,” she says. (Ripstop is a fabric weave that’s normally found in high-performance outdoor gear.) “These are cotton, so [the fabric] is not too techy. Solid pockets. I bought them in white for my breezy loose-fit spring look and wearing them as winter house pants in the meantime.”Shop all