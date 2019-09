You Can Now Buy A Piece Of Gap’s Comeback Collection

In the new spot, the ensemble cast sings their own rendition of Color Me Badd's hit ' All 4 Love '. The song feels especially poignant now, given the current state of our political climate (er, meltdown). Tyler tells us that she felt fortunate to add her voice to the song's uplifting qualities: "There was a lot of time in between shooting, and we were all on the big, white soundstage, and we were all just sitting and standing in this cluster, Tyler said. "We were singing the song a cappella over and over again; they'd come in and randomly shoot, but we just kept singing that one hook for about 45 minutes." Rehearsing the song take after take made the lyrics feel more like a generational mission statement than an edgy follow up to the '90s tune, Tyler explained: "In that process, you almost forget what you're saying. You're not thinking about it as words; it almost becomes this mantra, this meditative kind of thing, and to be singing a song like that with such a loving group, was just so special. In that moment, I was really happy Gap chose to bring this back." And the brand is bringing back an assortment of iconic Gap staples, too. The lineup includes everything you'd expect, including all of our throwback favorites: the 10-button tee, the mock tee, that oversized sweatshirt, carrot denim, khakis, and more. The offering will be available in select stores and online February 7th. “The ‘90’s is having a sartorial moment and we have an archive of pieces that set the tone for that decade commercially and culturally, so it seemed right to re-issue some of those pieces and the stories that come with them,” Craig Brommers, Gap's CMO, said in a release. “‘Generation Gap’ came together in a celebration of who was with us then and who we are with now – it has, at its heart, that simple truth that we can take from the past but also celebrate our future.” Whether or not this will be what Gap needs to crack the code to get into the minds (and wallets) of the logo-obsessed, normcore loving teens who are beyond shopping malls remains to be seen. But for those of us who are just a teensy bit older, Gap's comeback couldn't have arrived at a better time. Because nothing — not even the latest Instagram fad — says cool like the ease of a pair of jeans and a T-shirt. Don't believe us? Watch the video for yourself, below.