We’re All Smiles Over The Gap x Madhappy Collab

Gap is no stranger to iconic campaigns or sought-after collaborations (most recently with Dôen). And the R29 reader-favorite retailer is delivering greatness once again. Gap has teamed up with LA-based lifestyle brand Madhappy on a limited-edition collection inspired by the retailer’s 1989 “Individuals of Style” campaign, which featured stars like Lenny Kravitz, Whoppi Goldberg, Spike Lee, and Joan Didion. This time, influencer Devon Lee Carlson and rapper 070 Shake front the campaign, which is a nostalgic ‘90s Americana dream.
"As a kid who grew up wearing Gap in the ‘90s, the opportunity to work with them has been an honor. They are a staple of American heritage," said Noah Raf, co-founder of Madhappy, in a press release.
The collection will feature over 40 pieces of womenswear, menswear, and kids' apparel, with "inspiration from the Gap archive [...] alongside reinvented Gap essentials including denim, outerwear, hoodies, and accessories," according to a press release. The effortlessly cool basics also feature a "MAD" logo in place of Gap’s signature logo. But you’ll be anything but mad wearing these styles.
Madhappy has previously collaborated with Lululemon and more retailers on cheerful, colorful collections, so we’re sure this new collaboration will bring a smile to your faces, too. We also believe these pieces are the perfect not-so-basic basics to build your fall (AKA cozy season) wardrobe.
"Madhappy is a brand that lives beyond their product by fostering a community of optimists — this was a natural alignment to our values of championing self-expression and individuality," said Calvin Leung, head of creative at Gap. "The result is not only a product we’re proud of, but a collaboration that’s rooted in a shared purpose of spotlighting true originals who are inspiring optimism through their own lens."
The collection ranges from $34.95 to $158. Check back here on Friday, August 2 at 12 p.m. EST to shop the Gap x Madhappy collaboration, which will be available on gap.com and madhappy.com.