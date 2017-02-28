It all started when I walked into the Gap and spotted a pair of gray marl (white and gray fabric threaded together) soft-spun joggers: 1) I've been trying to get in on the athleisure trend for some time now, and 2) They were on-sale for 40% off. Turns out, they didn't just look comfortable — they were comfortable, and quite chic for what they were: glorified sweatpants.
Because the pants are tapered at the ankle and have a subtle drawstring at the waist, the fit leaves room for maximum customization and versatility. As someone who has trouble finding pants long enough to fit their legs properly, I was enamored with the length and tailoring. Plus, these pants were such a gem that, while shopping with me, my mom and sister also snagged pairs for themselves; à la Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, the joggers also fit their frames, despite being built slightly differently than me. We unanimously agreed these were keepers.
Since purchasing, I've worn these joggers with slides, sneakers, and even dressed 'em up with flats to wear into the office. And since that fateful trip to Gap, I've purchased two more pairs: The black marl shade is my go-to for more polished looks, while the gray ones are a critical component of my go-to weekend loungewear.
Our favorite thing about these, though, is the price tag: They retail for $49.95, but Gap has had a near constant 40% off sale in-store and online, which brings it down to just $30. And well, it's impossible to argue with that.
