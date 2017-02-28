Because the pants are tapered at the ankle and have a subtle drawstring at the waist, the fit leaves room for maximum customization and versatility. As someone who has trouble finding pants long enough to fit their legs properly, I was enamored with the length and tailoring. Plus, these pants were such a gem that, while shopping with me, my mom and sister also snagged pairs for themselves; à la Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, the joggers also fit their frames, despite being built slightly differently than me. We unanimously agreed these were keepers.