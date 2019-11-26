These Ultra-Bright Winter Accessories Are An Instant Mood-Lifter

The holiday season may be full of cheer, but let's be honest: Sometimes getting through cold and dreary winters is a bit of a slog. For many of us, this time of year means short days (how is it already this dark at 5 p.m.?), freezing temperatures, and lots of layers. But even if we're suffering on the inside and wishing for spring to hurry up already, our winter wardrobe doesn't have to be as gloomy.