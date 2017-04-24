Around 2,600 industry professionals were surveyed for the report that objectively assesses over 190 leading fashion companies based off of 20 different data points. That's a lot of people, and a lot of fashion, but don't worry, we're here to break it down for you. The companies were ranked by the following measures: Rewards & Benefits, Leadership & Development, and Working Environment. And, in no particular order, some of our favorite brands topped the list: Adidas, Farfetch, H&M, Tommy Hilfiger, Berluti, Galeries Lafayette, Levi Strauss & Co., Warby Parker, Calvin Klein, Gap Inc., Loewe, Zalando, Cotton On, Gucci, Nordstrom, and Zara.